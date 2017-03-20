VIDEO: A reminder about courage for I...

VIDEO: A reminder about courage for International Women's Day in Langley

The Sixth Annual Celebration of International Women's Day presented by the Rotary Club of Langley Central heard how much courage women in poor countries need just to get through their daily life. The message was delivered by Dean Rohrs, a Rotary Club of Langley Central member, who has been appointed 2017-18 Vice President of Rotary International .

British Columbia

