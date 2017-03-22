Vermont county considers safe injecti...

Vermont county considers safe injection site for drug users

Vermont's most populous county is joining a handful of communities around the country considering setting up safe injection sites for heroin and other opioid users to reduce overdoses and get more people into treatment. Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George has asked a committee of law enforcement and health care professionals to evaluate the possibility of such a site.

