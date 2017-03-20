Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda Todd's alleged tormentor
Amanda Todd, 15, killed herself in 2012 after posting a video online telling a story of being harassed relentlessly. The Dutch man accused of cyber-bullying Port Coquitlam, B.C. teen Amanda Todd is scheduled to learn his fate on Thursday in an unrelated but high-profile trial.
