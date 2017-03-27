Vancouver Island Party names candidat...

Vancouver Island Party names candidate for Langford-Juan de Fuca riding

William Nelson has thrown his hat into the political ring, as the Vancouver Island Party's candidate for the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding. University of Victoria student William Nelson is the latest candidate to be declared in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding for the 2017 provincial election.

British Columbia

