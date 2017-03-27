Vancouver Island Party names candidate for Langford-Juan de Fuca riding
William Nelson has thrown his hat into the political ring, as the Vancouver Island Party's candidate for the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding. University of Victoria student William Nelson is the latest candidate to be declared in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding for the 2017 provincial election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|10 hr
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mon
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Sun
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Sun
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Sun
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC