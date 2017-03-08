Two men enter guilty pleas in Surrey ...

Two men enter guilty pleas in Surrey cold-case murder

The first case assigned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's cold-case team when it was formed five years ago has ended with guilty pleas. Bhabjit Singh Aujla and Parminder Singh Basran appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster recently, where they entered pleas to assault and manslaughter, respectively, in connection with the 2004 shooting death of Amandeep Singh Bath.

British Columbia

