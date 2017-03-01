Trudeau to meet with Victoria mayor, Canadian sailors in B.C. on Thursday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring a military base in British Columbia on Thursday and meeting with Victoria's mayor. Trudeau's itinerary says he'll be at the naval base in Esquimalt on Thursday morning to go for a run with Defence Minister Harjit Saajan and members of the Canadian Forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs...
|7 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge
|11 hr
|Mustard Gas used ...
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|12 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|10
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|Tue
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 26
|Dark Whatever
|12
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC