Trans Mountain pipeline cost hits $7....

Trans Mountain pipeline cost hits $7.4 billion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cloverdale Reporter

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is a go commercially, according to Kinder Morgan officials, who say almost none of the oil shippers that previously committed to use the new line have opted to pull out or scale back. Critics of the pipeline had questioned its economic justification, arguing that it had been proposed at a time of sharply higher oil prices, which collapsed over the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... 17 hr Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP 17 hr Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Wed Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Wed Curiosity 2
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... Wed where will it end 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 7 Hannibal Lector 13
News Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14) Mar 5 Canuck stay home 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC