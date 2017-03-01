The Salt Spring National Art Prize $30,000 in Awards Call to Canadian Artists
The Salt Spring National Art Prize 2017 Call For Artist Submissions offering $30,000 in Awards SSNAP is pleased to launch its second biennial juried competition of Canadian 2D and 3D visual art, encouraging artists whose practice demonstrates originality, quality, integrity and creativity, resulting in work with a real visual impact and depth of meaning. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are 18 years and older are invited to submit.
