'That saved his life': Truck teeterin...

'That saved his life': Truck teetering off Hwy 17 hangs on by its steel tool box

50 min ago

This flatbed truck hung precariously by a steel tool box on its undercarriage for about 15 minutes Thursday afternoon following a crash. A driver walked away with minor injuries after a crash sent his truck teetering off the edge of Highway 17 in Delta, B.C. on Thursday.

