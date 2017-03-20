'That saved his life': Truck teetering off Hwy 17 hangs on by its steel tool box
This flatbed truck hung precariously by a steel tool box on its undercarriage for about 15 minutes Thursday afternoon following a crash. A driver walked away with minor injuries after a crash sent his truck teetering off the edge of Highway 17 in Delta, B.C. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|7 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Thu
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Thu
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Wed
|RDL
|1
|Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de...
|Tue
|Framer John
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Mar 21
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 20
|infinityliving
|15
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC