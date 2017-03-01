Terrace B.C. megaproject a go
But a new Mills Memorial Hospital, announced last week, is Terrace's own megaproject which will provide construction jobs and afterward highly-skilled positions for medical professionals. And now regional health care officials are awaiting a date for a first meeting with counterparts in Victoria to start the detailed work which will lead to a project estimated at $362 million and which could take up to seven years before a first patient is admitted.
