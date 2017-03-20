Terrace, B.C. man found not guilty of...

Terrace, B.C. man found not guilty of second degree murder

Read more: Terrace Standard

Family members of a man shot and killed here in 2013 reacted with anger when the man charged with their family member's death was found not guilty by a jury late this afternoon. The verdict against Travis Stephens stated that he was not guilty of second degree murder in the death of Eric Cardinal, and was decided by a jury of nine men and three women.

