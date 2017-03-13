Suspect sought in drug bust
Kamloops RCMP continue to search for a 22-year-old man in relation to a dial-a-dope bust police conducted last Friday at a Sahali Terrace home. An 18-year-old woman who was at the home was arrested and released on a promise to appear in provincial court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|4 hr
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|4 hr
|Capn
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Frogface Kate
|21
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
|Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in ...
|Mar 16
|Bobb
|1
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Mar 13
|RDL
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 12
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC