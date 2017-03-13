Suspect sought in drug bust

16 hrs ago

Kamloops RCMP continue to search for a 22-year-old man in relation to a dial-a-dope bust police conducted last Friday at a Sahali Terrace home. An 18-year-old woman who was at the home was arrested and released on a promise to appear in provincial court.

British Columbia

