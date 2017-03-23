Suspect arrested in shooting of passing trucks on B.C. highway, Mounties say
RCMP say have made an arrest after getting numerous calls from truck drivers reporting that someone shot at their vehicles on a B.C. highway. Police say the incidents occurred over an eight-hour period starting Friday night on Highway 97 between Houston and 100 Mile House in the province's central and northern Interior.
