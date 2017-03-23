Suspect arrested in Chilliwack after ...

Suspect arrested in Chilliwack after northern B.C. commercial vehicle shootings

Read more: The Abbotsford News

Between 8:30 p.m. Friday night at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, North District RCMP received numerous calls of a vehicle on Hwy 97, shooting out radiators and windows of semi-tractor trailers. Shootings were reported in Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Clucuz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House.

