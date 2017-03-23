Suspect arrested in Chilliwack after northern B.C. commercial vehicle shootings
Between 8:30 p.m. Friday night at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, North District RCMP received numerous calls of a vehicle on Hwy 97, shooting out radiators and windows of semi-tractor trailers. Shootings were reported in Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Clucuz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Abbotsford News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Sun
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Sun
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Sun
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Mar 22
|RDL
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC