Suspect arrested, charged after string of shootings along B.C. roads
RCMP say a man has been charged in connection with a series of shootings that took place over several hundred kilometres along British Columbia roads. Police received numerous reports from truck drivers over an eight-hour period on Friday that someone from vehicle with Ontario licence plates was shooting at them while driving along Highway 97. Police say reports were received in areas between Houston and 100 Mile House in the province's northern and central Interior.
