Surrey man found guilty of possessing...

Surrey man found guilty of possessing drugs for trafficking after...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cloverdale Reporter

A Surrey man has been found guilty of possessing heroin, methamphetamine and Gamma-Hydroxybutrate for the purpose of trafficking after leaving a brown paper bag containing drugs on the back seat of a taxi cab. Mark David McGrath was also found guilty of possessing a Stiletto knife and a taser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Battle with Creep Catchers Fri Concerned Citizen 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
News Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU Mar 22 RDL 1
News Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de... Mar 21 Framer John 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Mar 21 Prez of the Rez S... 3
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 20 infinityliving 15
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC