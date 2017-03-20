Surrey man found guilty of possessing drugs for trafficking after...
A Surrey man has been found guilty of possessing heroin, methamphetamine and Gamma-Hydroxybutrate for the purpose of trafficking after leaving a brown paper bag containing drugs on the back seat of a taxi cab. Mark David McGrath was also found guilty of possessing a Stiletto knife and a taser.
