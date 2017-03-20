Summerland man found guilty of child sex crimes

Alfred Friesen was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 and two counts of invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16. "The result of this case depends on findings of credibility," said Justice Allan Betton in court in Kelowna Wednesday morning. "Having considered all the evidence, it is my conclusion that I do not believe the accused's evidence."

