Son of notorious murdered Hells Angel facing 12 charges after 'frenetic' robberies
Police found stolen cigarettes, vaping supplies, video games, lottery tickets, and firearms after Stanton and Traviss were arrested. Two Burnaby, B.C., men - including the son of notorious former Hells Angel Juel Stanton - are in custody after alleged involvement in a "frenetic" string of armed robberies spanning seven jurisdictions in three weeks.
