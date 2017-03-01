Some southern B.C. properties ordered...

Some southern B.C. properties ordered to stop using water after drug lab found

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Residents of about 25 properties have been ordered to stop using their water after a suspected methamphetamine lab was found by police near Rock Creek, B.C. Interior Health issued the order after the Mounties reported seeing solvents and other hazardous materials being dumped into the soil near the community east of Osoyoos, possibly contaminating the local water table. The order covers a three kilometre radius between Bridesville and Rock Creek, but does not affect the communities of Bridesville, Rock Creek or Midway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 3 hr Fcvk tRump 17
John Whoregan: who? 16 hr RDL 1
News How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facil... Thu Fundie Sniffling 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
News B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs... Thu Piko 2
News Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge Wed Mustard Gas used ... 1
News Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC