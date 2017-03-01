Some southern B.C. properties ordered to stop using water after drug lab found
Residents of about 25 properties have been ordered to stop using their water after a suspected methamphetamine lab was found by police near Rock Creek, B.C. Interior Health issued the order after the Mounties reported seeing solvents and other hazardous materials being dumped into the soil near the community east of Osoyoos, possibly contaminating the local water table. The order covers a three kilometre radius between Bridesville and Rock Creek, but does not affect the communities of Bridesville, Rock Creek or Midway.
