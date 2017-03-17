Some foreign buyers get break from tax they face on Vancouver real estate
A tax on foreign home buyers in Metro Vancouver is being changed to exempt people who have come to British Columbia as part of the provincial nominee program. Premier Christy Clark says the exemption is aimed at helping attract skilled workers to the province, particularly in the technology sector.
