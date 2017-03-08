Shell ends development of Prince Rupe...

Shell ends development of Prince Rupert LNG project, continues with LNG Canada

13 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Royal Dutch Shell said Friday it is ending development of the proposed Prince Rupert liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia but is still considering the potential of its other west coast LNG option. Shell acquired the Prince Rupert LNG as part of a portfolio of projects in its takeover of natural gas giant BG Group last year, but said it decided to discontinue the project after reviewing how it stacked up against its existing options.

