Sexual assault charges stayed for man arrested while on parole for murder

Sexual assault charges have been stayed against a man who was arrested in Abbotsford last year while on parole for the brutal 1998 murder of a Terrace, B.C. woman. Christopher Maurice Alexander, 34, was scheduled to start the first day of his trial on Tuesday in Abbotsford provincial court, but Crown counsel announced that the two sex assault charges had been stayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Abbotsford News.