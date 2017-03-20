Service this Sunday for Langley mom and daughter killed in crash
A celebration of life is being held this Sunday, April 2 for Nichole Sanders and 10-year-old Brooklyn Flores, the Langley mother and daughter who were killed in a crash near Jasper, March 11. Many are expected to gather at the celebration, which will be held at Loft Country, 2640 248 St., at 2:30 p.m. Loft Country was one of Brooklyn's favourite places to be and was excited to become a wrangler there. Adam Flores, Brooklyn's father, said that the family wants people attending to wear 'whatever makes you the happiest.'
