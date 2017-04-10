Rubber-plant officials host public meeting over emissions plan

Proponents behind an application to release emissions from a new rubber plant in South Surrey's Campbell Heights have planned a community information meeting for next week to share more details about the facility and address questions and concerns. According to a March 25 email from Weir Canada's general manager, Ricky Nolan, the meeting is to take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 4 at East Kensington Elementary.

