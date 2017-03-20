Rescuers reunite with 15-year-old who suffered horrific accident near Penticton
It's doubtful any of the emergency personnel who attended a special reunion recently in Penticton ever expected to see their patient again. Marissa Lemioer was 15 years old last July when she suffered a horrific injury while riding all-terrain vehicles with friends in a remote wilderness area on Apex Mountain.
