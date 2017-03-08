REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
Wednesday marked International Women's Day across the world. In the Cowichan Valley, community members took part in a dance party in the park, to bring awareness to violence against women and equal rights.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|23 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|Mar 8
|where will it end
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 7
|Hannibal Lector
|13
