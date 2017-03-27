Rain swamps South Coast as evacuation...

Rain swamps South Coast as evacuation order, alert, in place elsewhere in B.C.

Brandon Sun

Rainfall warnings have been issued for the Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver regions of B.C.'s South Coast, with cautions from Environment Canada that the deluge could cause flash floods or washouts. About 25 millimetres of rain fell near Squamish late Monday and a further 70 millimetres is expected across Howe Sound by Wednesday, creating conditions that the weather office says could prompt landslides on vulnerable slopes.

