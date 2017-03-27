Rain swamps South Coast as evacuation order, alert, in place elsewhere in B.C.
Rainfall warnings have been issued for the Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver regions of B.C.'s South Coast, with cautions from Environment Canada that the deluge could cause flash floods or washouts. About 25 millimetres of rain fell near Squamish late Monday and a further 70 millimetres is expected across Howe Sound by Wednesday, creating conditions that the weather office says could prompt landslides on vulnerable slopes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Tue
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mar 27
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Mar 26
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Mar 26
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Mar 26
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC