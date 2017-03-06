Racial discrimination to be cut from ...

Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge News

When the B.C. government incorporated the Cariboo-Omineca Chartered Company for Frank Owen and William John Stokes in 1898, the legislation specified it could not employ Chinese or Japanese workers. Similar provisions were included for the Red Mountain Tunnel Company the same year, and the Pine Creek Flume Company in 1899.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... 3 hr where will it end 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 14 hr Hannibal Lector 13
News Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14) Mar 5 Canuck stay home 2
News One man dead after double shooting Friday night... Mar 5 Canuck stay home 2
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Mar 5 Bldg admirer 18
News Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08) Mar 4 MAR 20
News Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13) Mar 4 SafeDriverFSJ 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC