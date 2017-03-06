Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
When the B.C. government incorporated the Cariboo-Omineca Chartered Company for Frank Owen and William John Stokes in 1898, the legislation specified it could not employ Chinese or Japanese workers. Similar provisions were included for the Red Mountain Tunnel Company the same year, and the Pine Creek Flume Company in 1899.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|3 hr
|where will it end
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|14 hr
|Hannibal Lector
|13
|Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14)
|Mar 5
|Canuck stay home
|2
|One man dead after double shooting Friday night...
|Mar 5
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08)
|Mar 4
|MAR
|20
|Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|SafeDriverFSJ
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC