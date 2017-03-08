Quarry blasting 'likely' cause of Chilliwack landslide: geotechnical report
Blasting at a Vedder Mountain rock quarry was the "likely" cause of the Feb. 18 landslide in Chilliwack above Vedder Mountain Road in Yarrow. That's the conclusion of a consultant who prepared a geotechnical report for the quarry's owner, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.
