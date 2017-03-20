Public inquest begins into death of man shot by transit police
Naverone Christian Landon Woods, aged 23, of Hazelton B.C., was shot and killed by police in a Surrey Safeway. The family of a young Indigenous man who was shot dead by a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer is hoping to find answers at an inquest that begins today in Burnaby.
