Proposed class action against B.C. says foreign-buyers' tax unconstitutional
A proposed class-action lawsuit says British Columbia's 15-per-cent tax on foreign nationals who buy homes in the Vancouver area is unfairly prejudiced against people from Asia, who have historically faced discrimination in the province. Amended documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week argue the so-called foreign-buyers' tax is unconstitutional because it violates equality rights by making an "arbitrary" distinction between those who are citizens and permanent residents of Canada and those who are not.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Canuck stay home
|2
|One man dead after double shooting Friday night...
|Sun
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Sun
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08)
|Sat
|MAR
|20
|Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|SafeDriverFSJ
|3
|Creep Busters ambush of man with mental disabil...
|Mar 4
|POCdn
|1
|John Whoregan: who?
|Mar 3
|RDL
|1
