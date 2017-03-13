Promoting literacy through book bins
The Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Community Literacy Committee is placing books around the community, free to anyone to pick up, and return, through its book bins program. The committee promotes and supports adult and family literacy.
