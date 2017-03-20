Port operator DP World's profits up by 28 percent in 2016
The company said in its release Monday that its operations in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone and Canada's Prince Rupert Terminal helped buoy its earnings to $1.13 billion, an increase of nearly $250 million from its 2015 profits. The government-backed port operator's revenues in 2016 reached $4.16 billion compared to $3.9 billion in 2015.
