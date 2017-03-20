Port Moody firefighters rescue dog from house fire
Two Port Moody residents and their dog are safe, after a large fire tore through their home late Wednesday night. The fire broke out just before 10:00 p.m. PT, at a house in the 500-block of Forest Park Way.
