Poppy crosswalk to honour veterans in Vernon, B.C., rejected by legion
Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund says the city is working on a new plan to honour veterans after the Royal Canadian Legion rejected a proposed poppy crosswalk. But Mund says the legion has advised Vernon that it opposes using the poppy symbol on surfaces that are walked or driven on.
