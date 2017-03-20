Police watchdog takes Vancouver Chief Adam Palmer to court over probe into fatal shooting
B.C.'s police watchdog is taking Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer and seven of his officers to court over what it considers a lack of cooperation with an investigation into the fatal shooting by cops of a man outside a Canadian Tire store last year. On Nov. 10, police converged on the store in a mall near Grandview Highway and Rupert Street after reports that a large man in camouflage had entered the premises and stabbed a store employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Fri
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Thu
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Thu
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Mar 22
|RDL
|1
|Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de...
|Mar 21
|Framer John
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Mar 21
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 20
|infinityliving
|15
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC