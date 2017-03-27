Police watchdog clears officer in fat...

Police watchdog clears officer in fatal 2015 shooting in Burnaby, B.C

CBC News

Crime scene tape is strung along the scene of a stabbing and police-involved shooting in Burnaby, B.C. on March 29. An RCMP officer who fatally shot a man in Burnaby, B.C., has been cleared of wrongdoing by the province's police watchdog. The Independent Investigations Office has released a report saying there is no evidence the Mountie committed an offence when a 35-year-old man was shot in March 2015.

British Columbia

