Police release photo of suspect in fatal Surrey, B.C., shooting

Homicide detectives in Surrey, B.C. released a photo of a suspect in the shooting death of Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu. Police have released a photo of a suspect in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Surrey, B.C., and are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu, 29, was shot several times as he sat in his car at the Comfort Inn Motel on Fraser Highway.

