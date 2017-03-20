Police release identity of man found dead on Ross Road in Abbotsford
A man whose body was found on a property on Ross Road has been identified by investigators as Joseph Kellington, 24, of Mission. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released the information on Monday afternoon, saying that Kellington was the victim of a targeted murder.
