Police investigating suspicious death after body found on Ross Road property

17 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into a suspicious death after a body was found on a rural Abbotsford property Friday afternoon, according to a police release. Someone discovered a dead man on a property on Ross Road between Townshipline Road and Glengarry Avenue around 5 p.m., the releases says.

