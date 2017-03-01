Police investigating suspicious death after body found on Ross Road property
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into a suspicious death after a body was found on a rural Abbotsford property Friday afternoon, according to a police release. Someone discovered a dead man on a property on Ross Road between Townshipline Road and Glengarry Avenue around 5 p.m., the releases says.
