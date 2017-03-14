Police investigate stabbing, home inv...

Police investigate stabbing, home invasion in East Vancouver

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Police say when they were called to a home on Ferndale Street near Lakewood Drive at 1:15 on Tuesday morning, they found a 27-year-old man inside suffering from a serious stab wound. They determined everyone there had been the victim of a home invasion, and 30 minutes later they spotted a suspect near East Pender Street and Garden Drive.

