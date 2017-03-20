Pitt Meadows in monster home fight

With an application for a 31,000-sq.-foot residence filed at Pitt Meadows city hall, council is grappling with ways to protect farmland from rural estates. Mayor John Becker called the proposed house a "monstrosity" and suggested council adopt strict maximums recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture: a maximum floor area of 500 square metres for the principle residence and 300 square metres for an additional residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.