Overcrowding not unique to Abbotsford hospital: union
The head of the BC Nurses' Union called out the Fraser Health Authority last week over congestion in its hospitals after two deaths at the hospital in Abbotsford. But overcrowding is by no means unique to that facility, and has plagued many hospitals within Fraser Health for years, without much change.
