Opioid crisis: Man's death a mystery ...

Opioid crisis: Man's death a mystery due to backlogs at toxicology lab

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The family of a New Westminster man wants answers into his sudden death, but they say a delay in toxicology testing means they could be waiting up to four months. Jeffrey Canuel's body was found on a bench at the northeast corner of Cambie Street and West 2nd Avenue on Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 1 hr albeahorsespetootie 14
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Sat Paranoid Conserva... 5
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Mar 8 Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Mar 8 Curiosity 2
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... Mar 8 where will it end 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC