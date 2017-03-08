Opioid crisis: Man's death a mystery due to backlogs at toxicology lab
The family of a New Westminster man wants answers into his sudden death, but they say a delay in toxicology testing means they could be waiting up to four months. Jeffrey Canuel's body was found on a bench at the northeast corner of Cambie Street and West 2nd Avenue on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|1 hr
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|Mar 8
|where will it end
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC