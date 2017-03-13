Ontario, Quebec more vulnerable to softwood duties this time: industry observers

A worker uses a forklift to move lumber at Delta Cedar Products in Delta, B.C., on Friday January 6, 2017. Canada's lumber industry is in a stronger position to weather a U.S. trade battle than it was during the last major clash a decade ago, but smaller Quebec and Ontario producers would be particularly vulnerable to duties that may arrive within weeks, industry observers say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.