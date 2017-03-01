One person dead in Coquitlam, B.C. house fire
One person did not make it out of this Coquitlam house alive after a fire started in the basement of the structure on Saturday, March 4, 2017. One person is dead after a fire at a home in the 600 block of Gatensbury Street in Coquitlam, B.C. on Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|MAR
|20
|Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|SafeDriverFSJ
|3
|Creep Busters ambush of man with mental disabil...
|18 hr
|POCdn
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Sat
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|John Whoregan: who?
|Fri
|RDL
|1
|How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facil...
|Thu
|Fundie Sniffling
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC