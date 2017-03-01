One person dead in Coquitlam, B.C. ho...

One person dead in Coquitlam, B.C. house fire

One person did not make it out of this Coquitlam house alive after a fire started in the basement of the structure on Saturday, March 4, 2017. One person is dead after a fire at a home in the 600 block of Gatensbury Street in Coquitlam, B.C. on Saturday morning.

