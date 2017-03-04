One dead after fatal house fire in Co...

One dead after fatal house fire in Coquitlam

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Fire chief Wade Pierlot says crews were called to the home on Gatensbury Street near Winslow Avenue just after 8AM - arriving to see flames shooting from the windows. "They made a quick, aggressive interior attack, they knocked down the fire, and subsequently in their search patterns they did locate an occupant who was deceased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08) 8 hr MAR 20
News Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13) 19 hr SafeDriverFSJ 3
News Creep Busters ambush of man with mental disabil... 21 hr POCdn 1
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Sat Fcvk tRump 17
John Whoregan: who? Fri RDL 1
News How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facil... Thu Fundie Sniffling 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Mar 2 Hippie Without a ... 25
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,445 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC