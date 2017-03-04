One dead after fatal house fire in Coquitlam
Fire chief Wade Pierlot says crews were called to the home on Gatensbury Street near Winslow Avenue just after 8AM - arriving to see flames shooting from the windows. "They made a quick, aggressive interior attack, they knocked down the fire, and subsequently in their search patterns they did locate an occupant who was deceased.
