Official: Canada expected to legalize marijuana by July 2018
Canadians are expected to be able to smoke marijuana legally by July 1, 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching a new bridge
|9 hr
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Sun
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Sun
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Sun
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC