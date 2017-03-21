Officer who shot man in B.C. grocery store says he lunged at her partner
A transit police officer who fatally shot 23-year-old Naverone Woods inside a Surrey, B.C., grocery store says the man was brandishing knives and lunged at her partner before she pulled the trigger. The man's family members were visibly emotional at a coroner's inquest as they listened to the constable's testimony about the altercation that she says led to the death.
