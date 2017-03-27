Not-guilty finding in 2013 murder of Craig Widdifield in South Surrey
After nearly 2A1 2 years in custody, the man accused of first-degree murder in the April 2013 killing of 28-year-old Craig Widdifield in a South Surrey parking lot has been found not guilty of the crime. Justice Peter Voith rendered the verdict in the case of Brody Robert Paterson Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|12 hr
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|20 hr
|GTA
|2
|Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson
|Thu
|John
|1
|Accused stabber in court (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Private
|8
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mar 27
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Mar 26
|Venables
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC