Not-guilty finding in 2013 murder of Craig Widdifield in South Surrey

After nearly 2A1 2 years in custody, the man accused of first-degree murder in the April 2013 killing of 28-year-old Craig Widdifield in a South Surrey parking lot has been found not guilty of the crime. Justice Peter Voith rendered the verdict in the case of Brody Robert Paterson Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

